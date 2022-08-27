INGOMAR - Ingomar played host for the 2022 Union County Volleyball Tournament and the Falcons decided it was a good time win it all abd be ther first county team to do so.
Ingomar defeated New Albany 2-0 in the tournament finals by scores of 25-21 and 25-11 on Saturday.
"I told the girls last year when New Albany won it that somebody needs to be the first county team to win and it's set up to be played at Ingomar, so I said why not win it at your own gym and be the first county team to win the county tournament in vollyeball," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "They took the challenge, ran with it, accepted it and they made it happen, so I'm really proud of them today."
The first set of the match was a hotly-contested slugfest which saw the biggest lead at four points.
The teams tied at 15-15 midway in and the biggest lead from there to the end of the set was the four points Ingomar won by as the teams swapped leads, tied four times and saw swings of momentum go to both ends of the court, but the Falcons came away with the 25-21 frame win.
One of the key players over that period was Macie Phifer who had four kills in the final 10 Falcon points.
Cadie Jo Byrd added a kill and Audrey Maupin came though with a huge block to give Ingomar a 24-21 lead.
Ingomar went up early at 9-5, but Summer Gaskin went to the service line and helped rally New Albany and gain the lead at 12-9 before the Falcons could break serve.
The second set was all Ingomar as they sprinted out to a 9-0 lead and never checked up to win 25-11.
Phifer had six kills in the second set and totaled 14 in the match to pace Ingomar.
Byrd had four aces and added a kill to her stats in the set.
"It was a pretty solid effort team-wise," Wilbanks said. "Macie had a great day today playing the net and hitting the ball, but I thought we passed it well.
"I thought our back row played really well today and gave us opportunity to play good offense, you know it all starts with a good pass. Everybody that played the back row today did a really good job. I think our back row stepped up today and put the front line in a good situation."
Defending champs New Albany gave it their best shot, but came up short on getting the repeat of county titles.
"I'm proud of them, I'm proud of Marley (Jackson) for stepping up for us and I felt our girls did the best they could do," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "Ingomar is a great team, they have really good hitters and I will never take that away from them, they deserve it.
"It didn't turn out like we wanted, but it is what it is. You know we've had a target on our backs for a long time."
