WESSON - Zach Mims played in a crowded field of nearly 60 golfers, but the first year player had a solid couple of rounds of golf to place 10th in the 1A-2A state golf championships last week.
Placing in the top third is no small feat for someone that wasn't even playing on the high school team previously.
"For a player who just started playing golf last June, Zach had an outstanding tournament," Ingomar Golf coach Mike Conway said. "He improved throughout the year by playing and working on his game.
"For state his iron game was very effective. A key for Zach was thinking his way around the course and making good decisions that kept big numbers off his score card."
Mims shot an 87 on Monday's opening round and followed that up with an 85 on Tuesday in the final round for his score of 172.
The event was playing in less than ideal weather as players battled not only the course, but lots of wind and some rain. Conway described the course and conditions that the players faced.
"The course was fair to all players with wide fairways, but hard approach shots," Conway said. "Some par fours were rather long and the back nine had a lot of water."
Mims should be back for another run at the state title for Ingomar in 2022 as he is only an 11th grader.
Conway has high expectations for the future ahead of Mims and shared his thoughts after the final results were in.
"I am confident this taste of playing against better players and the pressure of state play will spur Zach to continue to work on his game," Conway said. "He is aware of what his strengths and weaknesses are and I can see him spending the time and effort to return to State. Zach has a high ceiling in golf and life."