The Ingomar Falcons will be represented at next week at the 1A-2A State Tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Wesson. Zach Mims will play two rounds in the championship on May 3 and 4.
Mims qualified last week at district and Ingomar golf coach Mike Conway shared his observations on Mims' performance to qualify for state.
"Zach shot an 84 to finish third out of 26 golfers in district, Conway said. "This was a good day to have a good day because this was Zach’s best round of the year. His driving was long and straight with an excellent iron game."
Mims will get a look at the course that he will compete on in a practice round according to Conway.
"We will play a practice round at Wolf Hollow at Co-Lin next Sunday," Conway said. "I am told this course requires straight driving and a good iron game. Therefore, I expect for Zach to play very well.
"This is the first year, as an eleventh grader, for Zach to play golf. His hard work in the summer and the season has paid dividends."
Conway stated that Mims will be competing in a field of 57 which is a combination of Class 1A and 2A.