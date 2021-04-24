ENTERPRISE – Oh, what an MHSAA Class 1A state softball opening-round series it was between Ingomar and West Union.
Check this out: 69 combined runs, 75 combined hits, nine combined home runs, including a grand slam.
West Union advanced to next week’s second round best-of-three playoff series against Pine Grove with a 17-7 five-inning win Friday in Game 3. The Lady Eagles won Thursday’s opener 18-7.
In between, Ingomar won Game 2 Friday, 11-9, to force the deciding game.
“That was, let’s see, 69 runs in three games. It’s like slow-pitch days,” Ingomar coach Justin Weeden said. “(West Union) hit the ball too well … they smoked it!”
West Union collected 48 of the hits, including six home runs and 14 doubles. Ingomar had 27 hits with three homers, five doubles and a pair of triples.
West Union pitcher Emma Callicutt was the series’ offensive star, collecting 10 hits and 10 RBIs in 13 at-bats with three home runs and two doubles.
Game 3 was decided when Parker Gates hit a two-run single up the middle to give the Lady Eagles a walk-off victory. Gates hit a homer in Game 2.
Ella Kate Taylor, the Eagles’ sophomore catcher, produced six RBIs in Game 3 with a fifth-inning double and a second-inning grand slam.
Ingomar elected to walk Ole Miss signee Annie Orman to load the bases with two outs. Taylor made them pay with a career-first four-bagger over the left-centerfield fence.
“It was crazy,” Taylor said. "I knew going up there with two outs I had to make contact with the ball.”
West Union coach Lisa Bogue was thrilled with the clutch homer that highlighted her team’s six-run inning.
“Wow, that was huge a tenth grader stepping up and doing that,” she said.
Orman was intentionally walked six times in the series. In her seven other at-bats, she had three doubles, three singles and flied out.
“Everyone one around (Orman) has had to step up,” Bogue said. “They’re either going to throw her junk or put her on. She’ll make them pay for their mistakes if they do pitch to her.”
Ingomar won Game 2 on the strength of 12 hits, including home runs from Macie Phifer and Kaily Edwards. Phifer also belted a homer in Game 3.
“They were flat; they were mentally not checked in,” Bogue said of her team. “I needed the team that showed up in Game 1, not the team that showed up in Game 2.”