ENTERPRISE - The West Union Lady Eagles struck for 11 runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Ingomar 18-6 in four innings on Monday.
"Our team took some hard knocks at the UCT and lost two games by one and that included a game with Ingomar," Bogue said. "For our team to bounce back and be focused for the division win was absolutely incredible! My girls were on a mission to win that game and prove they can play better than they showed last weekend to themselves and anyone else.
"I am very proud of each and everyone one. This team is improving and moving forward daily. We will keep working hard and have a little fun along the way. It’s now crunch time for division and we hope to make playoffs."
The Lady Eagles sent 14 batters to the plate to break open the game at 14-0 as they pounded out eight hits. West Union was also aided by two Ingomar errors and two walks.
Emma Callicutt smashed a 2-RBI double and Addison Collum also drove in two runs with her single.
Other players that picked up RBI in the second were Annlyssa Phillips, Mollie Reaves, Kelsey Coffey, Zoey Wright and Parker Gates.
West Union had taken the early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first as they utilized four consecutive singles by Gates, Collum, Phillips and Josie Baird to get runners aboard with two outs along a walk to Callicutt to dent the scoreboard.
Ingomar scored a run in the third as Lexi Campbell drove in a run with her infield single.
The Lady Falcons cut into the West Union lead again in the top of the fourth as they scored five runs to pull within 14-6.
Kaily Crawford hit a 2-run single to pace the Lady Falcons while Campbell and Tyranni Jones also registered RBI.
West Union came back to end the contest on Collum's walkoff RBI in the bottom of the frame for the 18-6 decision.
Other Lady Eagles picking up RBI in the fourth included Callicutt and Gates.
The win was especially sweet for West Union coach Lisa Bogue as she was surprised in the postgame with a special ceremony in honor of her retirement following this season.
She was joined by current players, former players and former coaches on the field during the presentation ceremony and that was followed by a reception.
Bogue shared her thoughts on the night and her career with the Lady Eagle program.
"First I would like to thank everyone for such a special night," Bogue said. "It meant a lot to me and our current team for the big crowd showing up. Former players and coaches like Coach (Andy) Kirk coming back to share the day with me along with my family was absolutely amazing! They took time out of their busy schedule to celebrate a grumpy old softball coach.
"I even had some of my 8u Diamond Divas show up. Too many to mention because I sure don’t want to leave anyone out, but I am thankful for all the friendships made throughout this journey. Many text me later that couldn’t come because of their own teams playing. They kept it a complete surprise- I guess that’s what happens when you don’t do Facebook. Words can’t be enough to express my appreciation!
"I am looking forward to watching not only my team, but the game of softball grow in our state. Sports can teach them so much about life. Again, I’m so thankful for what the good Lord has blessed me with both on and off the field."