INGOMAR - The Lady Falcons of Ingomar picked up the offense and made use of an even better defense during the second half to defeat Smithville 49-31 in the 2-1A semifinal.

Ingomar scored 23 points while holding Smithville to a mere 12 points as Macie Phifer paced the Lady Falcons with eight points over the final half.

Tristin Price had half of the Smithville point production as she hit a couple of three-pointers.

The first half was the the Macie Phifer/Orlandria Smith show as the duo supplied the majority of offense for their respective teams.

Phifer scored 12 for the Lady Falcons while Smith hit for 14 to lead the Lady Seminoles.

However, Smith picked up her third foul just before the half and it slowed her aggressive play for the remainder of the contest.

Phifer led all scorers with 20 points. Lindsey Dillard chipped in seven points including a couple of threes while Cadie Jo Byrd finished with six.

Smith wrapped up the game with 19 points to pace the Lady Seminoles. Price hit for six points and Chloe Summerford had five.

Ingomar advances to play West Union in Friday’s championship at 7:00 while Smithville will face TCPS in the consolation round at 4:00.

