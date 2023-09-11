Cadie Jo Byrd

Cadie Jo Byrd goes with the push shot for Ingomar as teammates Bella Phifer (10) Brooklyn Wicker (15) and Tyrani Jones (19) watch.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

INGOMAR - Coach Andy Wilbanks and his Ingomar Lady Falcons hosted Potts Camp for a non-region match Tuesday night. After a tough first set, the Lady Falcons pulled out the win 3-1. Set scores were 24-26, 25-13, 25-8, and 25-10.

