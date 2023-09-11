INGOMAR - Coach Andy Wilbanks and his Ingomar Lady Falcons hosted Potts Camp for a non-region match Tuesday night. After a tough first set, the Lady Falcons pulled out the win 3-1. Set scores were 24-26, 25-13, 25-8, and 25-10.
Potts Camp got out to an early 10-7 lead in the first set. Macie Phifer and Cadie Jo Byrd combined for 8 kills to help the Lady Falcons inch closer and tie the score six times in the set, but Ingomar came up short. The Lady Cardinals won the first 26-24.
In the second, the Lady Falcons made the necessary adjustments and with the help of Bella Phifer and Issie Riddle took the early 12-6 lead. M. Phifer and Byrd continued to be a dominant force at the net with 5 and 4 kills respectively. Ingomar won the second 25-13.
Ingomar dominated the third with strong serves from Byrd, Daylen Grisham, and Macie Phifer to take a 17-5 lead. Brooklyn Wicker brought it home for the Lady Falcons scoring the final two on Potts Camp miscues. Ingomar took the third 25-8.
Byrd and Wicker combined to serve for six points early in the fourth for 6-1 lead. In the middle of the set, Ingomar suffered from a series of miscues. Potts Camp’s Charlie Holmes took advantage of the errors and closed the gap scoring four in a row, 6-5. Macie Phifer and her Lady Falcons were having no part of it. Bella Phifer took the serve and added 7 points, while Macie Phifer added 5 kills and Byrd added 4. Grisham added a well-placed tip. Ingomar took the final set 25-10.
Macie Phifer led the Lady Falcons with 18 total kills and Cadie Jo Byrd added 11. Bella Phifer also added 2 touches and one kill. The team combined for 33 total assists.
Coach Wilbanks praised his team for making necessary adjustments and getting the win after the first set. “Potts Camp came out and punched us in the mouth during the first and we did not respond like we should have. They put the pressure on us. We made 10 service errors in the first and just did not play clean. After that, I was super proud of our kids for coming back and wearing Potts Camp out in the next three. We cleaned up our game and stayed in our system.”
Ingomar is 18-1 on the season and begins regional play on Thursday night against Walnut. Varsity is scheduled for 7 pm.
