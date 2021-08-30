INGOMAR- Momentum is something that every team looks to build early in the season. Coming up on the inaugural Union County Volleyball Tournament, the Ingomar Falcons will carry in plenty with wins in three of their last four matches, including a 3-0 victory over the Falkner Eagles at home on Thursday.
Coach Andy Wilbanks talked after the victory about building momentum heading into Saturday.
“Tonight is going to be the leadup to this weekend and building some confidence.”
The Falcons started off dominant in the opening set, combining multiple service aces with exceptional defense to take the first set 25-3.
Coach Wilbanks spoke about preaching a defensive philosophy to his squad as of late.
“Kinda just been preaching to play defense first. I think that’s where we are at. We got to take that mindset to just play good defense and I think the offense will just come to us.”
The second set was much more competitive as Falkner took advantage of mishaps from Ingomar to take a 10-9 lead midway through the set. However, Lindsey Dillard served five straight points to help her squad rebound and take the set 25-17 on a 15-8 run to close out.
The comeback from the second set seemed to energize the Falcons and take the wind out of the Eagles as Ingomar dominated the third set with ten service aces and six kills in the final frame to sweep the match and take the last set 25-8.
Wilbanks spoke highly of his team’s ability to set up well with serves all evening.
“I felt like Cadie Jo Byrd had a really good night for us all-around. She served it really well and had some good swings at the net.”
Byrd finished the contest with six aces and three kills.
With the win, the Falcons improve to 4-3 on the season.
The Lady Falcons will play their next match on the road at Mantachie on September 2. They will face county rival East Union on September 7 at home.