Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
The Lady Falcons went into Tuesday’s match-up with the Lady Cougars hoping to add another win to their 2-1 early season record.
In the first set, Ingomar started strong 4-0 off the serve of Cadie Jo Byrd. With the score 20-11, South Pontotoc’s Maggie Caldwell helped close the gap to bring the score to 20-16. Ingomar Coach Andy Wilbanks called time out. After some adjustments, the Lady Falcons took the set 25-17.
In the second, both teams battled back and forth for the lead. With Ingomar leading 13-6, South Pontotoc went into a six point streak off the serve of Nyelle Smith to pull the Lady Cougars to within one (13-12). Ingomar eventually won the set 25-19.
South Pontotoc started the third set strong, 7-4. After much back and forth, Ingomar took the lead 14-11 and kept it to take the third set 25-17 to win the game in three straight sets.
After the game, Coach Wilbanks said, “It was a really good match up tonight. South Pontotoc is a really good team. We have played better the last week or so. Tonight we made a few less mistakes than they did. Our kids are proud to get a win tonight against a really good team.”
According to Coach Wilbanks, the stand-out players of the game for Ingomar were Macie Phifer, Cadie Jo Byrd, and Marissa Bell. Macie Phifer led in kills with 7. She also had 1 block and 5 touches. Cadie Jo had 4 kills, and Marissa had 3 blocks and 7 touches.
For the Lady Cougars Jacee McClellan led with 7 kills and 1 ace. Anna Brock Sullivan had 6 kills, and Leanna Reeves had 5.