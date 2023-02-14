The floodgates were opened early at Ingomar in the opening round of girls 1A basketball playoffs as the Lady Falcons scored 41 in the first eight minutes en route to the 73-19 route on Monday.
Ingomar went to work immediately after the opening tip as two starters, Macie Phifer and Daylen Grisham, hit for double digits in the first period and combines for 22 of the early 41 points.
As impressive as the 41 points were, even more impressive was the fact that the Lady Falcons held the visitors from West Lowndes to zero points while taking the 41-0 lead.
Coach Trent Adair turned to his reserves early and they outscored West Lowndes 15-6 in the second quarter as the teams went to half with the Lady Falcons up 56-6.
T'Nya Jones and Bella Phifer came off the Ingomar bench and led their team with six and five points respectively during the second quarter.
The Lady Falcons continued to hold the scoring advantage in the third quarter as they scored 10 while limiting the visitors to seven with the benefit of a running clock.
Jones added four more points to her total while Kaylee Crawford also tossed in four points.
The fourth quarter moved at a brisk pace and the Lady Falcons again outscored West Lowndes by a 7-6 margin to take the 73-19 verdict.
Crawford hit for four more points while Bella buried a three to up her point production for the night.
Macie led all scorers with 12 points in limited time on the hardwood. Grisham and Jones each hit for 10 points.
Cadie Jo Byrd scored nine points in a short night of work which were all three-pointers while Bella and Crawford had eight points apiece.
Ingomar (33-1) will host the Hickory Flat Lady Rebels (23-10) on Friday in the second round of Class 1A girls playoffs.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
