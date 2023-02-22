A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Macie Phifer of Ingomar scored 29 points to help lead her team to the 51-24 win over Coffeeville in 1A girls quarterfinals.
Sports Editor
Issie Riddle makes a move and drives to the goal for Ingomar.
FULTON - Macie Phifer supplied the offensive spark and led Ingomar to the 51-24 win over Coffeeville in Wednesday's 1A girls quarterfinals at ICC.
Phifer finished her day with more points than the entire Coffeeville team.
However, Phifer's teammates struggled much of the night to score as did the opponents from Coffeeville as the shots just would not fall for either.
Ingomar advances to Monday's 1A semifinals in Jackson and will face the winner of Taylorsville/Simmons.
Phifer helped her to the early 14-2 lead after a quarter by scoring seven points.
She kept up the scoring for her team in the second quarter by hitting for six and helping the Lady Falcons to go up 23-10 at the half.
Phifer really turned up the scoring in the third period as she poured in 13 points as Ingomar extended the lead to 40-12.
She capped her night's work with three points in the fourth for good measure.
Phifer was the high scorer for the game with 29 points which came off 12 field goals and 5 of 7 shooting from the free throw stripe.
Cadie Jo Byrd added eight points for the Lady Falcons and Daylen Grisham hit for six.
Coffeeville was paced by Zariah Mister's 13 points while Tatiana Spearman scored seven.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
