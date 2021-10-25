INGOMAR – Hickory Flat put on a dominating performance in the first two sets and held off an Ingomar rally in the third to win 3-0 in the 1A North Championship on Tuesday.
The Lady Rebels won by scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 26-24 to advance to the 1A state championship on Saturday.
"Keys to the win were kills, good passes, really good serving, I really felt we executed the short serves and only had seven service errors all night which is really, really good for us," Hickory Flat coach Adam Mauney said.
Hickory Flat set the tone at the very beginning of the first set as they roared out to an 8-0 lead before a kill by Ingomar' Macie Phifer stopped the run. She finished the set with four kills.
Emma Wilson of Hickory Flat was in her element as she connected on three consecutive kills during the early run and totaled seven for the set. The Lady Rebels won 25-11.
"Just another night for Emma," Mauney said. "Jolee Young played well too, she's a really good hitter and plays back row well too. She played libero for us when she was in eighth grade, so I feel comfortable with Jolee anywhere she goes just like I do with Emma."
It was during Young's service during the second set that the Lady Rebels got separation as they turned 7-6 lead into a 13-6 advantage. The Lady Rebels ended the set on a scoring spree of 18-6.
Wilson added five more kills during the set while Rylie Ozbirn had two kills and a block for the Lady Falcons.
The third set was a hotly-contested affair in which the biggest lead was was three points. Ingomar led early at 11-8 and Hickory Flat rallied back to lead 15-12.
Both teams fought hard throughout the remainder of the set, but Wilson came on strong to drive home back-to-back kills to win the set 26-24 and end the match.
Phifer chalked up five kills for Ingomar while the Hickory Flat duo of Wilson and Young had four and three respectively in the set.
"A terrible start just set the tone for the night, they ran out 8-0 and the ball just didn't bounce our way at times," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "They (Hickory Flat) are a good team, they are a complete team, I don't think there are too many weaknesses."
Hickory Flat (20-7) will play Resurrection on Saturday at noon in a rematch of the 2020 title match. Mauney shared his thoughts on the upcoming match and opponent.
"We need the same energy from our starters to our bench, it was alive tonight," Mauney said. "We still remember the game from last year, so we are going to be ready.
"We are going to have a lot of good practices, watch film and we are going to be ready for Saturday."