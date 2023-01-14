ENTERPRISE - The Ingomar Lady Falcons used a first quarter run to develop a cushion and took the Union County Championship trophy back to Ingomar with their 67-31 win over West Union.
Ingomar ran out to a 7-0 lead then extended their lead to 15-3 after a quarter. Macie Phifer hit for six points to pace the offense.
"We had a spell there and stretched it out in the first quarter," Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. "We always emphasize that and I feel like in our situation a lot of times and we talk about it, but came up empty, like score on the first possession.
"We talk about establishing a rhythm, be hard-headed, diligent, score that first possession and try to play ahead. That seems to relax us, but then there's some games that you just feel that we're just a little bit tense, I don't know if that was the case tonight or not. We did enough"
West Union's offense woke up during the second period as they scored 19 points, but Ingomar kept scoring as well and the teams went to half with the Lady Falcons up 37-22.
The Lady Falcons kept scoring in the second half, but the West Union offense was held in check by the Ingomar defense as the scoring advantage of 30-9 heavily favored the Lady Falcons as they won handily 67-31.
Phifer established dominance in the paint early and ofter in the first half as she rejected at least a half dozen shots by the Lady Eagles and Adair pointed to how that affected the rest of the game.
"That impacts the game everywhere, you look at any team that's got somebody that can protect the rim and it changes stuff and if she's not there to do that then those kids are a lot more confident," Adair said.
"We did what we needed to do to win the tournament."
Phifer led Ingomar with 17 points, including 12 in the first half. Kylie Jumper hit for 13 and Daylen Grisham scored 11 points.
Zoey Wright was high scorer for West Union with 14 points and Laina Corder finished with nine.
