WEST UNION- The Ingomar Falcons were ready to play on Tuesday as they opened their division slate with a road win over the West Union Eagles with a 3-0 sweep.
Head coach Andy Wilbanks spoke after the match about starting division play with a victory, as well as it being against a county rival.
“It’s always gonna be a fight, always gonna be a good competitive match. Getting that first division win and happening to be a county rival… it’s just kind of icing on the cake,” said Wilbanks.
Ingomar got off to a fast start with a 7-5 lead. However, it was the finish of the opening set that was the best part of the match for the Falcons as they ended on a 18-1 run to take the set 25-6.
The Eagles had great starts in the second and third sets. Yet, it could not find a consistent rhythm throughout the match, which allowed Ingomar to mount a comeback in both sets.
West Union head coach Jamie Hayles talked postgame about her team’s play with those leads.
“We gotta be more aggressive… Ingomar came out swinging, and we’re just very reserved,” said Hayles.
The Eagles led 11-10 midway through the second set led by two aces from Josie Baird.
Ingomar, as they did all night, responded with an emphatic run 15-5 to take back the set by a 25-16 margin.
The final set played out extremely similar to the prior set with West Union jumping out to an early 5-1 advantage. Again, it was a major Ingomar run of 24-5 to bring the set to its 25-10 final, which was led by four straight aces from Macie Phifer to break it open.
Phifer starred for the Falcons with 11 kills and five aces while being backed up by Cadie Jo Byrd, who added six kills and an ace.
The Eagles were led by Baird, who totaled two aces and a kill.
West Union falls to 0-3 in division play while Ingomar begins their division slate 1-0.
These two teams will rematch on Thursday at Ingomar with a 6:00 varsity start time.