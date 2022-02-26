INGOMAR - Biggersville went on the road to take on the Ingomar Falcons in the 1A quarterfinals and the Lions came away with the 66-49 win.
Biggersville will advance to play in the 1A semifinals in Jackson on Monday.
The Lions took advantage of a 29-18 scoring advantage in the second half to win the contest. The fourth period was huge in the outcome as the Lions scored 13 points while holding the Falcons to a mere five points after Biggersville led 53-44 after three periods.
Brooks Brand helped salt away the win as he hit 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch during the final quarter of play.
Biggersville jumped out to an early lead of 20-11 in the first quarter. Brand hit for six points and Zae Davis chipped in five to pace the Lion offense.
Breyden Bell provided most of the Falcon offense as he scored five points.
Ingomar came back to take the upper-hand scoring-wise in the second period as they enjoyed a 20-17 advantage to cut the Lion lead to 37-31 as the teams went to the half.
DJ Beard had seven points to lead the Falcon offense and Kyle Robertson added five in the quarter.
Davis added seven more points to his total for Biggersville and had 12 points at the half.
The Lions enjoyed a 16-13 scoring advantage in the third quarter and were able to again stretch their lead to nine points as the horn sounded.
Biggersville had four players to crack double figures led by Davis and his game-high 19 points. Brand finished his night with 15 while Dylan Rowsey and Zyann Mayes hit for 10 points.
Beard led the Falcons with 15 points. Sam Huffstatler and Joseph Petty each had nine points while Bell finished with eight.
Ingomar finished their season with a 25-11 record.