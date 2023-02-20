Macie Phifer, a standout sophomore at Ingomar, was named Miss 1A Basketball last week with the announcement coming on Thursday.
The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards are making their debut this season in the prep basketball world as all six classifications will have one girl and one boy player recognized.
Phifer was already set to have a huge day on Thursday since she would be celebrate her "Sweet 16" birthday, so the hoops announcement came a surprise and a welcome present for the Lady Falcon star.
"It's really cool, I think it just adds to the history of Ingomar girls and I'm just thankful for the community, my coaches, my teammates and my family because they all pour into me," Phifer said. "It's a big blessing and they're the reason I got that award because they all have done so much for me.
"I'm just happy that I could add that to all the history that has come before us, it's just something special."
Phifer shared how she came to find out about receiving the award and how the big news hit her.
"I actually woke up from a nap and my phone was blowing up and I was like 'oh my gosh,'" Phifer said. "I won it on my birthday and I kept seeing 'congratulations, congratulations' and I was like 'aw thank you' and then I actually started reading the text messages and I was like 'oh, I got it and that's cool!
All recipients of the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be recognized later during the state basketball championships which will be March 2-4 in the Coliseum in Jackson. The selection panel was made-up of coaches and media across the state of Mississippi.
"I really didn't know what it was honestly, but I saw where Coach Adair tweeted about it earlier and then I read into it and was like this is really cool, but yeah, I woke up from a nap. I was snoozing really hard too because it was raining hard, whew, it was nice, but it was a good wakeup."