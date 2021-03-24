West Union starter, Greer Manning, threw a two-hitter over five innings and Dylan Gates came on to preserve the shutout while allowing no hits over two innings in the 6-0 win over Ingomar. The contest was a non-division affair between the county rivals on Monday.
Manning had an economy outing, throwing on 50 pitches in his five innings of work with no walks while striking out three. Gates threw 31 pitches with one walk while also striking out three Falcons.
Cole Morris Willard was the star at the plate for the Eagles with two hits and two RBI. Other Eagles collecting hits were Gates, Benton Burks, Jon Grey Morrison and CJ Shirley.
Griffen Prince and Cooper Hall had the Ingomar hits.
Sam Huffstatler took the loss for Ingomar despite allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out four.