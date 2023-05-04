ENTERPRISE - Jon Grey Morrison and Greer Manning provided the 1-2 punch in West Union’s 19-0 mercy rule win over Ingomar Tuesday.
Morrison pitched three innings for the Eagles and allowed only 1 hit and 2 walks with 7 strike outs. He faced 12 batters and threw a total of 51 pitches with 33 strikes.
In the bottom of the first, Manning hit the ball to deep right and drove in runs from first and third and ran the bases for an inside the park homerun. In the bottom of the second, with one out and bases loaded he went to the plate again and hit a grand slam homerun over the center field wall. On the night, Manning had a total of 3 hits and 7 RBIs and crossed the plate 3 times.
Morrison took the mound in the first and quickly dispatched the side after only allowing one hit. In the bottom of the inning, West Union dominated at the plate and batted around the line-up putting 11 runs on the board. After one, the Eagles were up 11-0.
Ingomar continued to struggle at the plate and only sent eight batters up in the top of the second and third. In the second, Walker Robbins got to base on a walk, but the Falcons were unable to capitalize and he was left stranded.
In the bottom of the second, the bats continued to blaze for West Union allowing the Eagles rack up 8 more runs to end the inning and take the win 19-0.
A multitude of Eagles provided performance at the plate. Benton Burks made three trips to the plate for three hits, three RBIs, a double, four total bases and crossing the plate twice. Grant Martin had three at bats for three hits, one RBI, and three total bases.
Ingomar utilized two pitchers, Cody Bost and Owen Faulkner. Combined, they allowed 14 hits for 19 runs with 4 walks, 4 strikeouts and 1 homerun. Bost threw 77 pitches with 43 strikes in 1.1 innings. Faulkner closed it out for the Falcons throwing 30 with 19 strikeouts.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.