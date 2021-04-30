ENTERPRISE – West Union took a convincing 10-0 five-inning victory Thursday against county rival Ingomar in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 1A best-of-three opening-round baseball series.
However, Eagles coach Ashley Russell knows the series is far from over.
“I’d much rather be up 1-0, than down 0-1,” Russell said. “We haven’t won anything yet. We’ve got to focus and be ready to play them over there tomorrow.”
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Ingomar. Game 3, if needed, would be played Saturday back at West Union. The Eagles are now 15-11 and the Falcons are 14-7.
West Union starting pitcher Greer Manning had a solid outing. The right-hander used his breaking ball to give up two hits and record seven strikeouts. No. 9 batter Carson Ellis had both of Ingomar’s hits, both singles.
“The curveball was working really well,” Manning said. “It was good strikeout pitch.”
Added Russell: “Greer throws the first game in a division series, so we decided to go with him tonight. He was phenomenal. He delivered a good performance.”
Manning had an RBI single and Dylan Gates an RBI sacrifice fly to give West Union a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Gates blasted a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead. He plated JQ Brewer, who had singled.
"We hit the ball really well. It’s what we have to do to win a series like this,” Manning said.
Brewer, Cole Willard, Mark Wallis and Jon Grey Morrison had singles in West Union’s four-run fourth inning. Manning had an RBI sac fly in the frame.
West Union ended the game with a two-run fifth. Stone Whaley and Wallis singled and scored the clinching runs on an error and sac fly from Willard.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve felt like we were starting to swing it a little better,” Russell said. “I was really pleased with the way we hit the ball tonight, and with our approaches at the plate.”