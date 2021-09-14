Maggie Moody and Hunter Page ran to top 10 finishes for Myrtle at the Mooreville Invitational meet at Hussey Sod Farm in Mooreville.
Moody turned in a time of 24:05.80 to place sixth in the girls competition while Page ran a 19:52.06 to come in 10th.
Myrtle boys finished fourth in the 1A-3A competition with 93 points. Myrtle girls only had four runners and did not have the necessary five needed to figure in team points.
Myrtle boys had a total of four runners place in the top 25. Those runners included Kaleb Thomas (13th, 20:14.67), Westlee Ash (20th, 21:47.59) and Will Greer (24th, 22:16.09).
Myrtle also had four runners in the top 25 in the girls competition. Runners and their placement and times were Lexie Senn (19th, 25:56.38), Victoria Mejia (20th, 26:04.18) and Aubrey Henderson (24th, 26:47.80).
Hickory Flat Invitational results
West Union, New Albany and Ingomar competed at the Hickory Flat Invitational on September 11.
West Union boys had the best finish of Gazette area teams as placed fourth in 1A-3A while Ingomar was eighth.
Brodie Moore was the top runner for West Union as he came in fourth with his time of 19:22.04.
Joe Quay Willard ran the course in 20:20.13 and placed eighth for the Eagles. Adam Galloway finished 16th for West Union with his time of 21:16.79.
Top runner for Ingomar was Dalton Seely as he placed 15th with a time of 21:02.31.
Top runners for West Union and Ingomar in the girls competition were Ella Little of WU with a 26th place finish in 30:06.65 and Lyric Malone paced Ingomar with a 36th place finish in 36:29.40.
Dawson Boyd turned in a time of 19:15.70 to place 18th for New Albany in the 4A-6A boys race. New Albany had 188 points to finish seventh overall.
Abby Laney was the top girls runner for New Albany as she finished 51st in a time of 28:47.31. New Albany girls placed eighth with 229 points.