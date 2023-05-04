Parker Owen of Myrtle had the best round of golf among Gazette area prep golfers at the state championships as his 155 placed him in third among 1A-2A golfers. He shot rounds of 80 and 75 to reach his 155 total.
Jackson Gore of Bruce was the medalist for the tournament with his 148 total and Langston Barker of Belmont edged Owen for second with his 154.
Owen helped lead his Myrtle teammates to an eighth place finish in only their second year of team competitive golf.
Teammate Nate Gaines, a recent signee of Blue Mountain Christian University golf, turned in the next best score for the Hawks with his 181 which landed him in 32nd.
Treylan Bell shot the top score for Ingomar with his score of 192 for 44th which was three places in back of Myrtle's Aden Owen who turned in a final of 191.
New Albany places eighth in 4A golf
New Albany came in eighth place in the Class 4A Boys golf championships as the Bulldogs combined for a 691 score.
The Ripley Tigers won the event with a team total 610 while West Lauderdale was second with their score of 616.
Whit Robbins shot the lowest score for the Bulldogs with his 165 which placed him at 18th.
Hunter Henson was next up for the Bulldogs with his 167 for 22nd place.
Nick Little made the top 30 with his 176 for 30th place for New Albany.
Ripley got the sweep for top team and individual medalist as Jake Moffitt ran away with the competition with his low score of 136 which was 11 shots better than second place Will Thompson of West Lauderdale's 147.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
