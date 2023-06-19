The annual ritual of NEMCABB baseball is back for the 2023 season with regional place beginning at some locations on Thursday with others to follow on Friday.
The regionals determine the seeding and brackets for the championship round which begins on Monday, June 26 at BNA Bank Park at the Sportsplex in New Albany.
New Albany and Ingomar will be the local representatives among the field of 16 teams competing.
New Albany will also play host for Region 1 which will include Ingomar and Booneville.
Ingomar will get local action started on Thursday at BNA Bank Park with a 3:00 game against Booneville.
Game two for the day will pit Ingomar against New Albany at 5:00.
New Albany will play again at 7:00 and face Pine Grove in the final game of the regional.
Other teams schools playing from neighboring counties include - Ripley, Pine Grove, Baldwyn, North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc and Booneville.
The summer championship rounds will begin on Monday at 11:00 with an early game on the high school field at the Sportsplex.
Subsequent games will follow on both the high school and junior high fields with game times of 1:00, 3:00, 5:00 and 7:00.
Tuesday's action will take place again on both venues with games commencing at 3:00, 5:00 and 7:00.
The NEMCABB championship will be on Wednesday at 6:00.
REGION 1 AT NEW ALBANY
Thursday, June 22
3:00 - Ingomar vs Booneville (HS)
5:00 - Ingomar vs New Albany (HS)
5:00 - Booneville vs Pine Grove (JH)
7:00 - Pine Grove vs New Albany (HS)
REGION 2 AT NORTH PONTOTOC
Thursday, June 22
1:00 - South Pontotoc vs Baldwyn
3:00 - North Pontotoc vs Baldwyn
5:00 - South Pontotoc vs Ripley
7:00 - North Pontotoc vs Ripley
REGION 3 AT EUPORA
Thursday, June 22
5:00 - West Point vs Choctaw County
7:00 - West Point vs Eupora
Friday, June 23
5:00 - Choctaw County vs Eupora
REGION 4 AT VARDAMAN
Friday, June 23
3:00 - Vardaman vs Houston
5:00 - Bruce vs Houston
7:00 - Vardaman vs Bruce
REGION 5 AT SENATOBIA
Thursday, June 22
3:00 - Senatobia vs Clarksdale
5:00 - Water Valley vs Clarksdale
7:00 - Water Valley vs Senatobia
