NEW ALBANY - New Albany and Ingomar ended up with a split decision with Thursday's results as the Lady Falcons triumphed in the opener while the Bulldogs were victorious in the nightcap.
New Albany girls faced a tough Ingomar team on the hardwood Thursday night for a nonconference matchup. Ingomar won the toss and Macie Phifer took the ball the length of the floor and was fouled on her layup attempt. She went 1 for 1 on the line and got her own rebound. She put it back up and was fouled again.
New Albany’s Hannah Finley got the rebound after Phifer missed her plus 1 attempt but was unable to connect on a basket. The Bulldogs remained scoreless until the 5:08 mark when Finley got a 2-point shot.
The Lady Bulldogs struggled with turnovers and fouls during the majority of the first period, while the Lady Falcons maintained the momentum behind the Senior Phifer who scored 15 points in the period. At the end of the first, Ingomar had the lead 22-9.
New Albany got the ball to start the second period. Tyasia Judon put a 2-point shot which did not hit the mark. Kayla Foster for the Lady Bulldogs got the rebound and was fouled on her effort. Foster was able to connect on both.
The Lady Bulldogs made some adjustments during the second period and capitalized on trips to the line to help make up some ground. Finley, Foster, and Abby Laney combined for 7 out of 12 from the free throw line. At the end of two, Ingomar maintained the lead 45-18.
The second half started with each team missing their initial shots. The Lady Falcons scored the first points of the half at the 6:50 mark when Phifer put up a 2-point shot. New Albany’s Finley answered with a 2-point shot on the other end. The Lady Bulldogs were able to gain some momentum in the third with Laney scoring 7 points and Finley adding another 4, but the Lady Falcon’s continued to use quick footwork, blocked shots, and rebounds to keep their lead, 63-31 at the end of the third.
The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Bulldogs 20-12 in the fourth and extended their lead to a 83-42 final. Ingomar remained undefeated on the season,13-0. New Albany dropped to 5-6.
Macie Phifer was a dominating force for Ingomar with 26 points. Daylen Grisham added 16 and Cadie Jo Byrd 14 for Ingomar.
For New Albany, Hannah Finley was the high scorer with 19. Abby Laney helped the effort with 11.
(B) New Albany 87, Ingomar 64
New Albany won the tip to start the first but was unable to score. Ingomar rebounded the ball and went down the floor for their own unsuccessful attempt.. On the long throw from Braden Shettles, Bulldog Mac Cheairs got the first points of the game with a 2-point layup. Ingomar Jack Denton answered quickly on the other end with a 2-point shot. Scoring went back and forth for much of the first period with New Albany gaining the slight edge by the end, 18-14.
Ingomar tied it up early in the second, 18-18. New Albany Dee Johnson helped regain the lead with a long 3, 21-18. Soon after, Falcon Cody Bost and Brayden Jumper connected on back-to-back 3-point shots to give Ingomar a slight advantage, until New Albany Shettles scored 10 unanswered points to give the Bulldogs a lead they would take into the half. At the end of the second, Bulldogs led 42-32.
New Albany Cheairs started the second half scoring with a 2-point shot. Falcon Bost answered with a shot on the other end of the floor. At the 4:59 mark, Bulldog Shettles went to the line and got one out of two. Falcon Denton got the rebound and pushed his way in for two followed by a long three from Breydon Tillery to cut the Bulldog lead, 57-44.
New Albany outscored Ingomar 26-16 in the fourth to extend the lead they maintained until the end. Final score was 87-64. New Albany improved their record to 8-3 on the season.
For New Albany, Braden Shettles had 33 points on the evening, while Cayden Howell had 20 and Mac Cheairs has 16. For Ingomar, Jack Denton had 26 and Cody Bost had 16.
New Albany’s next action will be Tuesday, December 13 when they travel to Houston for a district match-up. Girls will start at 6:00.
