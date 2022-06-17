ECRU - New Albany and Ingomar found themselves in the same regional and the Bulldogs got the upper hand in the contest by a final of 16-1. New Albany scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth to seal the win in convincing fashion.
Jake Thomas gave the Bulldogs a good outing on the mound and pitching coach Eli Whiteside shared his observations of how the day went for his pitcher.
"He did a good job for us, I think he threw a lot of JV innings last year and we may be leaning on him a pretty good bit in the spring," Whiteside said. "He showed good command, we've been light on our pitching, so he really helped us out in those five innings there which we needed."
Thomas allowed the lone run in the bottom of the first as Ingomar leadoff man, MJ Bateman reached on an error, stole second and third, then scored on Olen Faulkner's RBI groundout.
"We did play a few guys short, but it gave several others guys a great opportunity to show us what they've got and to see how they stack up," Ingmar coach Ben Wallis said. Most of them haven’t seen much real competition above junior high or JV and I think and hope that it gives these guys a real idea of what they need to do to get better so that they can compete with anyone.
"Failure is a big part of the process of winning and I believe that these losses for these guys will motivate them to want to get better."
New Albany took the lead in the top of the first as John Stacks and Cooper Wilhite had a RBI while Cooper Dodds singled and later scored on a passed ball for the 3-0 lead.
Ingomar's lone run in the bottom of the frame closed the lead to 3-1, but only New Albany hung scores up on the board for the remainder of the game.
The Bulldogs scored two in the second and a solo run in the third to extend their lead to 6-1.
However, New Albany sent 15 batters up in the fifth and scored 10 runs to reach the final verdict of 16-1.
Mayes Prescott drove in four runs in the frame with his 2-RBI double and 2-RBI single.
Silas McKinney joined in to drive in two runs with his single and Wilhite added a RBI double.
Jacob Simmons had a huge hit with his 2-RBI double to contribute. Cole Roberts chipped in a RBI single.
Bulldog baseball legend Whiteside is returning to the New Albany dugout in an assistant capacity on Coach Drew Wheeler's staff after a career in the major leagues as a player and coach. His MLB coaching experience was in handling pitchers and catchers which will be a prime focus for him with the Bulldogs.
"I've been dealing with pitchers and catchers mostly, we haven't had a lot of practice (this summer), mostly just been getting ready for ballgames and taking batting practice," Whiteside said. "We've got Ethan Conlee, an older guy that has taken on a leadership role and I'm just looking forward to seeing what these guys improve and them buying in to what we are doing.
Whiteside was pleased with the work from his catcher Dodds during the contest with Ingomar.
"He's done a good job, you know a lot of guys talk a lot about receiving the baseball and stealing strikes, that's one thing we haven't gotten a lot of chances to work on it, but he's adapted and taken to it. I think he's done a good job back there."
Wallis expressed satisfaction with the experience that NEMCABB is giving his young Falcon team.
"I think that playing in the NEMCABB tournament gives us the chance to play really good competition," he said. "It gives us a better view of what we really need to work on to become a better team. A lot is shown about a team/player when they face adversity and we saw a lot of that yesterday."