MISSISSIPPI STATE - Ingomar took their first-ever Class 1A State Volleyball Championship on Friday with their 3-0 straight set win over Resurrection Catholic. The Lady Falcons were led to the win by sophomore Macie Phifer's outside hitting and senior Lindsey Dillard's passing to set up Phifer.
Ingomar won by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-10.
Resurrection took a couple of early leads in the first set before Ingomar got established then utilized crisp passes and steady defense to tie the set at 14-14 following Cadie Jo Byrd's block.
The combo of Phifer and Dillard took over after another tie at 16-16 to help the Lady Falcons close out the frame on a 9-2 run for the 25-18 win.
Phifer had six kills in the run which helped swing the set and match momentum in favor of the Lady Falcons and punctuated the set win with a kill for the final point.
"We are a team that plays off energy and just getting settled in and calming our nerves down after that first set, we just put our head down and we had that mindset that we were going to win," Phifer said.
"I think that the keys today were our serves, we did not miss a lot of serves at all and we hit the ball very well plus the way we passed the ball was amazing," Dillard said. "Serving and passing were our two main keys."
Resurrection came out during the second set and established a 4-0 lead, but Ingomar was unfazed and after breaking serve, went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good at 8-4.
Byrd was at the service line during the run and consistently dropped in excellent serves to aid the cause. Ingomar dominated the rest of the set to the tune of a 17-11 scoring advantage for the 25-15 set win.
"The start was shaky for sure, I think it was just getting the nerves out, settling in and taking it all in," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "I think finally when we did that, Phifer kinda started to set the tone for the game and that's kinda been out motto all year, just let her set it and we follow her."
Phifer set the tone once again in the third set as she hammered down nine kills while Byrd buried three on her own to help the Lady Falcons take set, match and state championship. Ingomar won going away 25-10.
Phifer was named the game's most Valuable Player as she finished her day's work with 27 kills.
"It's crazy, I didn't think I'd get MVP, I am just grateful that my teammates got to experience what I've got to experience in the past with basketball," Phifer said. "It's an amazing feeling and there's no words to describe it."
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.