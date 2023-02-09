A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Macie Phifer scored 26 points, all in the first half and led Ingomar to the 61-18 win over Tremont.
Sports Editor
Lindsey Dillard (11) chases down the loose ball for the Lady Falcons and starts the fast break the other way.
Macie Phifer was a force to be reckoned with during the first half as she outscored Tremont by herself as Ingomar ran away with a 61-18 win on Thursday.
Phifer put on a clinic as she hit for 16 points in the first quarter and followed that up with 10 points in the second.
Ingomar ran out to the early 23-4 lead after one and padded that to 50-7 by halftime.
Ingomar's decisive lead kicked the running clock into play for the duration of the second half as the teams matched point totals of 11-11.
Phifer played only the first half, but burned the nets for 26 points. Issie Riddle and Daylen Grisham each scored eight points. Cadie Jo Byrd had seven points on the night.
Ingomar moves to Friday's championship game and will face county rival West Union at 7:00.
Tremont will play Smithville at 4:00 in the girls consolation game.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
