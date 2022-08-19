Cadie Jo Byrd

Cadie Jo Byrd fires a kill shot across the net and into the Walnut defensive zone on Thursday.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

INGOMAR - Macie Phifer was a force at the net for Ingomar in the 3-0 straight set win over Walnut on Thursday. Phifer completed her night's work with 21 kills against a very tough Walnut team. 

