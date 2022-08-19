INGOMAR - Macie Phifer was a force at the net for Ingomar in the 3-0 straight set win over Walnut on Thursday. Phifer completed her night's work with 21 kills against a very tough Walnut team.
Phifer was responsible for the final two points in the first and third sets while hangin up the last three points in the second set.
"I saw a lot of gaps, I usually try to approach and go short on them, but they started coming up, so I was just trying to work them back and forth and things like that," Phifer said. "I was just going to swing it as hard as I could, so that's what I was trying to accomplish tonight."
Ingomar rallied back in the first set after trailing by as many as six at 12-6 and late in the match the Falcons were down 23-22. However, Audrey Maupin came through with a critical kill to tie the match.
Phifer went to the service line and proceeded to drop in back to back aces to help Ingomar snatch a narrow 25-23 win.
"We were on the ropes for sure in the first and third set," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "It was the same song, just a different verse, we were just making too many mistakes. When we figured out we were going to eliminate our mistakes, we got back in both sets."
Ingomar cruised in the second set, winning 25-15 as they broke an early 5-5 tie and went on to outscore the Wildcats 20-10 the rest of the set.
Phifer punctuated the end of the set with her stamp by registering a kill, ace and another kill for the final three points.
Walnut appeared poised to send the match to a fourth set as they sprinted out to a lead of 18-11 in the third set, but the Falcons came back with 17 points compared to eight for Walnut to secure the 28-26 win and take the match.
Several Falcons contributed during the furious comeback as Cadie Jo Byrd had two kills while Brooklyn Wicker and Lindsey Dillard had service aces.
Marissa Bell had a huge block late that pulled Ingomar even with Walnut at 23-23.
Phifer again showed her late set heroics as she had back to back kills for the final two points of the frame.
"Our passing has gotten a lot better and Lindsey (Dillard) does a great job with our passing," Phifer said. "Our passing has gotten so much better this year to put Lindsey in a good spot to give me a good set. It was a good team effort."
Walnut played two very strong sets despite being in a rebuilding process and Coach Kelley Hopper saw bright spots for the Wildcats.
"We have a brand new crew and they are learning how to play volleyball together, so that fight and that fire, they are still figuring that out," Hopper said. "I'm glad to play good competition to put them to the test, so they can see that they need to continue to improve, continue to work and work on that team part of this.
"They are a brand new crew except for two kids and they look like it. I thought Madi Vuncannon had a good game, she always goes up ready to hit and play hard. I also thought Madison Weeks, my senior setter, fought really hard and she tried to keep them together as a team."
