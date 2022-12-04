INGOMAR – Ingomar had to get a little more physical than usual Monday night.
In a matchup between two of the area’s top Class 1A teams, the No. 6-ranked Lady Falcons fought off a pesky Blue Mountain squad to earn a 55-50 win.
Ingomar was constantly badgered by the Lady Cougars’ halfcourt defense, which meant few perimeter looks. So Macie Phifer and her teammates took to the paint, where they scored 38 of their points.
“We take a good amount of 3-pointers, and that’s kind of our money some nights,” Phifer said, who finished with 10 points. “Tonight we weren’t getting that as much, and the looks we did get we were kind of struggling. Just trying to be physical inside and get buckets.”
It was a trying night for Phifer, a sophomore forward. She spent much of the second half on the bench in foul trouble, but the Lady Falcons (10-0) were still able to stay in front of Blue Mountain (7-2).
The Lady Cougars trimmed a 44-35 deficit to 44-42 midway through the fourth quarter. Phifer was on the bench with four fouls, and Ingomar coach Trent Adair considered calling timeout.
He ultimately did not, and guard Daylen Grisham made a layup.
“We needed to see if they could figure it out, and Grisham goes and makes a layup. That was a big bucket for us,” Adair said.
Ingomar pushed the lead to 50-42, but Blue Mountain got within 50-47 with 1:46 left. Then Grisham got another bucket, and Phifer took her defender off the dribble for a layup to make it 54-48 with 28 seconds left.
It was only Phifer’s second field goal of the night. The first didn’t come until the 6:40 mark of the fourth quarter.
“I was just trying to scrap for my teammates and trying to pull out a win,” she said.
Ingomar helped itself at the free throw line, making 16 of 20. Blue Mountain was just 12 of 25.
Ingomar won the rebounding battle 34-27, with Anna Lauren Glasson grabbing 12 boards.
Grisham led Ingomar with 12 points. A’rare Foote, Keyauna Foote and Abbie White scored 10 apiece for the Lady Cougars.
(B) Ingomar 43, Blue Mountain 38: Jack Denton scored 10 points to lead Ingomar (7-4), while Javari Hall had 13 for Blue Mountain (7-3).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Grisham hit a layup with 1:01 left for a 52-47 lead, and then Phifer followed with one to make it 54-48.
Point Maker: Grisham was 5 of 7 from the field.
Talking Point: “I think at times our defense wasn’t where it was supposed to be, so that hurt us a little bit.” – Blue Mountain coach Regina Chills
