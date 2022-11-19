INGOMAR - Maci Phifer was a force as she led Ingomar to the 56-36 win over Walnut on Thursday. Phifer buried ten 2-pointers and four free throws for a total of 24 points, which was essential in helping the Lady Falcons take the contest from the Lady Wildcats.
Ingomar led 16-11 after the first quarter. Daylan Gresham went four for four on the free throw line early in the second helping the Lady Falcons outscore the Lady Wildcats, 9-3. At the half, the Lady Falcons led 25-14.
In the third, Phifer connected for 14 while Cadie Jo Byrd added 10 extending Ingomar’s lead, 41-26.
Down the stretch, Phifer and Byrd combined for 11 points to help the Lady Falcons take the contest, 56-36.
Macie Phifer led the Lady Falcons with 24. Cadie Jo Byrd helped with 10, and Daylan Grisham added 8.
For the Lady Wildcats, Madi Vuncannon led with 16 and Kaylee Estes helped the effort with 6.
(B) Ingomar 72, Walnut 62
The Ingomar Falcons used three point shots and strong free throw game to defeat Walnut on Thursday, 72-62.
Walnut had trouble controlling and rebounding the ball in the first half. Cody Bost, Joseph Petty and Kyland Morgan capitalized on their struggle and brought the Falcons out to a 39-24 lead at the half way mark. Bost scored 11 points, Petty had 7 and Morgan added 6.
In the third, both teams sent players to the free point line. The Wildcats capitalized and outscored the Falcons to cut the lead to 47-40, but were not able to get any closer.
Ingomar went on a scoring streak in the fourth. Bost was on point at the free throw line as he shot 5 of 6. Jack Denton helped to extend the Falcon lead with 7 and Breyden Tillery added 6. Ingomar got the win 72-62.
Cody Bost was the high scorer for the Falcons with 19. Jack Denton had 15 and Joseph Petty had 10.
For Walnut, Ky Wilbanks scored 15 and Kemarrian Gray had 10.
