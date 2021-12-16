WEST UNION - The old mantra of basketball is that it is a “game of runs.” However, that did not seem the case Tuesday as the Ingomar Lady Falcons completed a fourth-quarter comeback to scrape by the West Union Lady Eagles 52-51 for a massive division victory on the road.
Head coach Trent Adair spoke postgame on the resiliency of his squad and the defensive effort late to complete the comeback.
“When they went up by eight late in the third, we had a choice, ‘we better pick up our intensity or we are gonna get run out of here,’” said Adair.
The first quarter set the stage early of a game with a prized fight feel as both teams threw haymakers early as Zoey Wright hit a three-pointer with twenty seconds remaining to give the Lady Eagles a 11-10 lead after eight minutes.
The second was more of the same of the first; however, Ingomar was the team that surged ahead after they put together one of the game’s few runs with five straight points led by a three from Lindsey Dillard to give the Ingomar (14-2, 2-0) a 21-20 advantage at the halftime break.
In the third, the Lady Eagles found rhythm offensively with Crissa Goodwin, Ella Kate Taylor, and Anna Carwyle all knocking down huge three-pointers to outscore the Lady Falcons 19-14 to take a 39-35 lead into the final eight minutes.
Despite it feeling like West Union (11-3, 1-1) had all the momentum, the defending state champion Lady Falcons were not going to lay down on the road.
Team-wide scoring and a suffocating press allowed Ingomar to begin the first part of the quarter on a 14-7 run to take a three-point lead with under three minutes remaining.
“I thought the key for us was our two eighth-graders [Issie Riddle and Dayton Grisham]. They came in and they picked up the pace, especially on the front end of our press. They caused some disruption that got us a few turnovers and easy buckets,” said Adair.
From there, the defense did its job in disrupting the Lady Eagles offense with Dillard and Issie Riddle making clutch free-throws late to seal the one-point victory on the road.
In the victory, Macie Phifer added 20 points while Lindsey Dillard added 9 points for Ingomar. West Union was led by Wright with 16 points while Taylor added 12. Anna Carwyle scored 11 points as well.
Ingomar 68, West Union 64 (B)
Despite an 11-2 run by the Eagles to begin the game, the Falcons responded emphatically with a 39-19 run throughout the rest of the opening half to build a lead that would hold in a 68-64 win.
Adin Johnson scored 14 in the opening half of play and played a big part in responding to the deficit by drawing fouls and converting at the line.
Alongside that, Ingomar (13-2, 1-1) showed fantastic effort after an early timeout from head coach Jonathan Ashley, especially on the offensive boards which led to multiple successful second-chance opportunities.
In the second half, West Union (12-3, 1-1) found offensive success on the fastbreak with a 10-0 run to cut the margin down to five points. However, Johnson came up big as he has all season with a three-point shot to halt the run and slow the Eagles’ momentum.
After Johnson’s shot, the Eagles continued to battle throughout the rest of the contest and cut the deficit down all the way down to two points at one point.
Yet, Ingomar continued to respond when needed and never allowed West Union to put together another run and held on for the four-point victory.
Johnson led all scorers with 24 points in the win. Breyden Bell and DJ Beard both added 11 as well for the Falcons.
For the Eagles, it was Cole Willard who led the way with 15 points. Wesley Harrell added 13 while Greer Manning tacked on 12 points.