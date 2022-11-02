Gara Beth Self is looking like her old self again.
After being named the 2019-20 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, the Louisiana-Monroe guard struggled with ankle and knee injuries over the next two seasons. Self’s numbers dropped in several statistical categories, including scoring – from 9.9 points per game as a freshman to 4.5 last season.
As a new season approaches, Self seems to have returned to form.
“It’s been fun to watch her over the spring, summer and now. She’s got that hop in her step back, that first quick one-two step explosion that she’s so good at. We’re excited to see her confidence back,” ULM coach Brooks Williams said at SBC Media Day on Tuesday.
Being injured has limited Self’s ability to play aggressively, which was her trademark when leading Ingomar to three-straight state championships. But the mindset she developed in high school hasn’t left her, and Self said she plans to stay in “attack mode all the time” this season.
“Anywhere I go, wherever I go play, whatever game … I just try to take the qualities that my head coach at Ingomar (Trent Adair) instilled in me,” Self said. “I just try not to change. I try to keep that my game and lead through that. If my teammates catch onto that, then great.”
Williams, who arrived the same year Self did, has been trying to rebuild the program. Her predecessor, Jeff Dow, resigned due to what he said was a lack of financial support for his players and assistant coaches.
In all three seasons under Williams, the Lady Warhawks have finished last in the Sun Belt, with two total conference wins.
The coach said Self is the sort of player that can get ULM on the right track.
“I’ve coached a couple of players in my career a lot like G.B. and her program that she came from,” Williams said. “She comes with a winning air and a different attitude. And it’s part of her game. It’s part of what’s so fun to watch – her toughness, that fire. That confidence has been instilled in her since she was very young.”
Even though ULM went 4-25 last season – including an 0-14 SBC mark – Self said the team began to have a mindset change. She’s expecting better times ahead.
“The overall mindset shift, we just changed our whole attitude and mindset about practice, where we are as a team on and off the court, in the locker room. That’s the biggest shift,” Self said. “We haven’t seen that in games, we haven’t seen that in scores yet, but I think that it will show this year. And I think internally right now, we’re where we need to be.”
ULM opens the season Nov. 1 at home versus Millsaps.
