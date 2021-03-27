INGOMAR – Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks thought headed into the season his inexperienced lineup would have to grow up fast.
How about NASCAR fast? Following a doubleheader sweep last week of Tremont – 15-0, 14-1 – the Falcons improved to 10-1 overall and to 4-0 in Division 2-1A action. Not bad for a team with 12 junior high-aged players.
Wilbanks credits his teams’ early success to solid pitching and a productive top of the batting order.
“We’ve played a little more consistent at times,” Wilbanks said. “We’ve pitched better than I thought we might. That’s been the kicker to it. Our guys that have pitched (Spencer High, Sam Huffstatler and M.J. Batemand) have thrown strikes. We’re not trying to put the pressure on any one of them. We’re kind of sharing the load.”
High (4-0), a senior right-hander, was the Game 1 and Game 2 winner against Tremont. In the opener, he gave up one hit and recorded four strikeouts in three innings.
“Whenever we throw strikes and make the routine plays, I feel like we’re a pretty decent team,” High said.
Bateman, an eighth grade shortstop when he’s not pitching, led the Falcons with five base hits in the wins against Tremont. He recorded two doubles in Game 2 and had another double in Game 1.
“The top of the order has been doing what we needed them to do offensively,” Wilbanks said. “The bottom, the more at-bats they get, I think the better they’ll get.”
Outfielder Cooper Hall doubled and Bateman singled to highlight a five-run first inning in Game 1. Olen Faulkner had a two-run single, Tanner Rakestraw an RBI single and Bateman an RBI single in the team’s nine-run second. Bateman also added his double in the inning.
Rakestraw doubled to lead off the third and scored on a ground out by Walker Robbins to end the game.
“It’s been a good start,” Wilbanks said. "Maybe we can catch some momentum and get it rolling a little bit.”