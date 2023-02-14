INGOMAR - Ingomar broke loose in the second half and outscored Coffeeville by a margin of 42-28 which resulted in the first round win by a final of 64-43. Tuesday's game was the opening round game for both teams in Class 1A.
Ingomar now moves forward to the second round on Saturday and will face the winner of Byers/Thrasher.
"I thought we were amped up early defensively, that (Stanford) Spearman kid, I don't that I've seen too many like him, he's dynamic and can score in a lot of ways," Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. "Cody (Bost) and (Breyden) Jumper did a great job of trying to limit his touches and they really worked hard.
"Those other guys did a pretty good job, especially in the first half, of not letting one of the other guys get going. We turned it over in the first quarter 11 times so while we amped defensively, I thought we were panicked offensively. I thought we did a better job in the second quarter of settling down and I think the key was that we maintained that energy and effort defensively."
The third quarter saw the Falcons settle into a rhythm offensively as they outscored Coffeeville 18-8 and break open the game for a 40-23 lead. The teams had gone into the half with the Falcons holding a precarious seven point lead at 22-15.
More offensive fireworks were on the horizon for Ingomar in the fourth quarter as they hit for 22 points while Coffeeville managed to score 20, but the night belonged to the Falcons as they secured the 64-43 win.
Coffeeville cut into the Falcon lead as they trimmed it to 13 points at 52-39 as Spearman hit for 10 points in a matter of a couple of minutes, but he picked up his fifth foul and the comeback was over without his presence.
Jack Denton was high man for the Falcons with 19 points. Breyden Tillery was next with 13 points as he hit for 12 in the second half.
Bost and Joseph Petty each scored 10 points for Ingomar.
Spearman scored 17 points in the loss for the Pirates despite fouling out and spending part of the first half on the bench due to foul troubles. Reggie Richardson was also in double digits with 12 points.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
