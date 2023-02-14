Joseph Petty

Joseph Petty drives across mid-court against pressure from Joshua Tellis of Coffeeville.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

INGOMAR - Ingomar broke loose in the second half and outscored Coffeeville by a margin of 42-28 which resulted in the first round win by a final of 64-43. Tuesday's game was the opening round game for both teams in Class 1A. 

