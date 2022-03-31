INGOMAR - Sam Huffstatler was solid for Ingomar as he pitched the Falcons to the division win over Wheeler on Tuesday by a 12-3 final.
Huffstatler set the tone for the game as he struck out the side in the Wheeler first after the Eagles got a runner on due to a dropped fly ball.
"Sam Huffstatler threw a lot of strikes that gave us a really good chance to win and competed, we played really good defense and made the plays that we needed to make, Ingomar coach Ben Wallis said.
Ingomar backed Huffstatler at the plate as they plated a run in the bottom of the first as MJ Bateman led off with a walk and was driven in on Cody Bost's RBI single.
Wheeler scratched out a run in the top of the second to tie it at 1-1, but Ingomar put the issue to rest with a big rally in the bottom of the frame, scoring six runs.
"We had a big six run second inning, just had some key hits, ran the bases well and capitalized on a couple of mistakes they made, Wallis said. "We just played good baseball that inning."
Nine consecutive batters reached for the Falcons with one out as they collected five hits, two walks and had two men reach on errors.
Griffin Prince had a 2-RBI single while Bost, Huffstatler and Tanner Rakestraw all had RBI.
"Prince has been really good for us all year, just competes at the plate, does a really good job at getting deep in counts and good two-strike hitting," Wallis said. "He does a good job of making the pitcher throw strikes and when he gets two strikes, he puts the ball in play and good things happen for him."
The Falcons had another big inning in the fourth as they scored five runs.
Rakestraw hit a 2-RBI single while Joe Smith and Prince added a RBI.
Ingomar improves to 11-5 and 3-0 in Division 2-1A.