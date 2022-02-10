INGOMAR - Ingomar overcame an early deficit after a quarter and came back to defeat TCPS 73-46 in the semifinals of the Division 2-1A tournament.
TCPS held a two point advantage after the first quarter as Jon Paul Yates buried a long three at the buzzer to hand the Eagles the 18-16 lead.
However, TCPS got into serious foul trouble in the second quarter and Ingomar cashed in on the opportunity. Ingomar went to the free throw line 15 times in the first half as TCPS was whistled for 13 fouls and the Falcons hit nine of those while the Eagles did not attempt a free throw.
Two starters for the Eagles had three fouls apiece during the first half while Ingomar only had six fouls combined. This advantage enabled the Falcons to open up a 37-28 lead at the half.
The Falcon defense limited TCPS to only eight points during the third period while the offense kept churning as they hung 15 more on the scoreboard for the 52-36 lead.
Ingomar had a balance of scoring as four Falcons hit double digits.
Kyle Robertson was the top scorer for the Falcons with 14 points and Joseph Petty hit for 13.
Breyden Bell and Breyden Tillery both scored 12 points.
Yates of TCPS led all scorers with 23 points and Jaden Warren finished with 11.
Ingomar will face county rival West Union in the championship game at 8:30 on Friday and TCPS will play Tremont in the consolation game at 5:30.