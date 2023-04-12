INGOMAR - TCPS was able to score runs early and often as they handed the Ingomar Falcons their first Division 2-1A loss on Tuesday by a 14-8 tune. TCPS scored runs in all seven innings while Ingomar was only able to score in two.
"They (TCPS) just scored in every inning and that's the goal of every game, to win every inning and they won more innings than us," Ingomar coach Ben Wallis said. "I think we won one inning and they won six and that's the story of the game right there."
TCPS took the 2-0 lead with a single run in the first and second innings off RBI from Chip Barber and Matthew McDaniel.
Ingomar erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the second and chased the Eagle starter as they loaded the bases and plated three runs off walks plus an earlier error.
Cody Bost supplied the big blast of the frame with his 2-RBI double and then was driven in by Tanner Rakestraw's RBI single for the 7-2 lead.
However, TCPS came back to score three in the third as two batters drew walks and another was hit by pitch. All three free passes scored to narrow the score to 7-5.
The Falcons picked up their final run in the third as Brayden Tillery drew a walk and later scored on MJ Bateman's RBI single to hand Ingomar the 8-5 lead through three innings.
The next two innings, Ingomar made major contributions to TCPS as two Falcon errors allowed the Eagles to score five runs when the damage could have been kept at two runs as TCPS took a 12-8 lead.
TCPS added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh to ice the game and take home the 14-8 win.
"They (TCPS) swung exceptionally well today, just bravo to them, they are just a great offensive team," Wallis said. "We just walked too many people, too many errors and when you give good-hitting teams that many opportunities, they are going to capitalize on those mistakes."
TCPS had 10 hits and took advantage of seven walks, three hit-by-pitch batters plus four Falcon errors to score their 14 runs.
Ingomar had six players to collect a hit, but none with multiple ones.
Cody Bost and Walker Robbins had the only extra-base hits with their doubles.
Another key component to the TCPS win was relief pitcher Thomas Goralczyk who came on in the second inning with no outs after the Falcons had grabbed the lead.
He worked six innings, scattered six hits while giving up two runs with three strikeouts and effectively shut down the Ingomar bats.
Brewer Bailey and Cullen Hobby hit home runs for the Eagles.
