Three players from the New Albany Gazette coverage area were named to the Daily Journal All-Area Volleyball team. Masey Adams and Hannah Hughes of New Albany were joined by Macie Phifer of Ingomar on receiving recognition for their outstanding play during the 2021 season.
Adams was named to the second team all-area while Hughes and Phifer made third team.
FIRST TEAM
Catherine Bianco, Oxford
Setter, senior
• Recorded 713 assists, 183 digs, 94 kills, 27 aces. 2021 Daily Journal Player of the Year.
Kailey Gooch, Lafayette
Middle blocker, senior
• Had 258 kills, 65 blocks, 54 aces. Led Lafayette to 5A state finals.
Mia Griffin, Alcorn Central
Outside hitter, senior
• Had 307 kills, 257 digs, 55 aces. Daily Journal Player of the Year in 2019, ’20.
Kerstin Moody, Belmont
Outside hitter, sophomore
• Recorded 403 kills, 235 digs, 101 aces. Led Belmont to 2A state title.
Ainsley Tacke, Oxford
Outside hitter, senior
• One of area’s most feared hitters had 298 kills, 32 blocks, 160 digs, 55 aces.
Emma Wilson, Hickory Flat
Outside hitter, senior
• Recorded 314 kills, 122 digs, 71 aces. Led Hickory Flat to 1A state title.
SECOND TEAM
Masey Adams, New Albany
Setter, junior
• Had 471 digs, 470 assists, 133 kills, 128 aces.
Kate Greene, Belmont
Outside hitter, senior
• Made 224 kills, 216 digs, 121 aces.
Audrey Hamill, Pontotoc
Setter, senior
• Had 275 digs, 250 assists, 150 kills, 56 aces.
Caroline Howard, Pontotoc
Libero, senior
• Had 537 digs, 75 assists, 75 aces, 40 kills.
Brianna Lyons, Oxford
Outside hitter/defensive specialist, junior
• Recorded 182 kills, 176 digs, 42 aces, 20 assists.