Three players from the New Albany Gazette coverage area were named to the Daily Journal All-Area Volleyball team. Masey Adams and Hannah Hughes of New Albany were joined by Macie Phifer of Ingomar on receiving recognition for their outstanding play during the 2021 season. 

Adams was named to the second team all-area while Hughes and Phifer made third team. 

FIRST TEAM

Catherine Bianco, Oxford

Setter, senior

• Recorded 713 assists, 183 digs, 94 kills, 27 aces. 2021 Daily Journal Player of the Year.

Kailey Gooch, Lafayette

Middle blocker, senior

• Had 258 kills, 65 blocks, 54 aces. Led Lafayette to 5A state finals.

Mia Griffin, Alcorn Central

Outside hitter, senior

• Had 307 kills, 257 digs, 55 aces. Daily Journal Player of the Year in 2019, ’20.

Kerstin Moody, Belmont

Outside hitter, sophomore

• Recorded 403 kills, 235 digs, 101 aces. Led Belmont to 2A state title.

Ainsley Tacke, Oxford

Outside hitter, senior

• One of area’s most feared hitters had 298 kills, 32 blocks, 160 digs, 55 aces.

Emma Wilson, Hickory Flat

Outside hitter, senior

• Recorded 314 kills, 122 digs, 71 aces. Led Hickory Flat to 1A state title.

SECOND TEAM

Masey Adams, New Albany

Setter, junior

• Had 471 digs, 470 assists, 133 kills, 128 aces.

Kate Greene, Belmont

Outside hitter, senior

• Made 224 kills, 216 digs, 121 aces.

Audrey Hamill, Pontotoc

Setter, senior

• Had 275 digs, 250 assists, 150 kills, 56 aces.

Caroline Howard, Pontotoc

Libero, senior

• Had 537 digs, 75 assists, 75 aces, 40 kills.

Brianna Lyons, Oxford

Outside hitter/defensive specialist, junior

• Recorded 182 kills, 176 digs, 42 aces, 20 assists.

Bailey Wilbanks, Kossuth

Middle blocker, junior

• Had 251 kills, 83 blocks, 118 digs, 87 aces.

THIRD TEAM

Sydney Howie, Alcorn Central

Libero, junior

• Had 360 digs, 58 assists, 34 kills, 40 aces.

Hannah Hughes, New Albany

Libero, senior

• Recorded 516 digs, 81 aces.

Amelia Lancaster, Alcorn Central

Setter, junior

• Had 687 assists, 140 digs, 62 aces, 44 kills.

Lauren Neimeyer, Regents

Outside/middle hitter, freshman

• Had 255 kills, 24 blocks, 203 digs, 62 aces.

Macie Phifer, Ingomar

Outside hitter, freshman

• Recorded 251 kills, 18 blocks, 79 aces

Annabelle Rios, Tupelo

Setter/outside hitter, senior

• Had 139 kills, 180 assists, 103 digs, 55 aces.

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus