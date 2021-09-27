Truemper runs to first at Topper Trails By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Catherine Truemper Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Catherine Truemper of New Albany outran the competition as she took first at Saturday's Topper Trails High School Classic at Blue Mountain College. Truemper competed in the 4A-6A girls race.Truemper finished the course in a time of 21:35.00 which gave a bit of a cushion over second place finisher Mary Murphy of Lewisburg who ran a 22:04.07.There were four other Lady Bulldogs in the top 25 runners. Abby Laney placed 19th with a time of 30:12.18 and teammate Sophie Chen was was 20th in 31:49.77. Two more Lady Bulldogs finished back-to-back as Landry Kent came in 22nd in her time of 34:39.51 and Katie Favela was 23rd in 34:49.52.New Albany placed third in the team competition with 65 points. Boyd takes fifth in boysDawson Boyd of New Albany ran to a top five finish in the 4A-6A boys run. Boyd ran a time of 19:05.31.New Albany had five runners complete the event and place in the top 25 runners. Other runners included Eric Flores who ran a 20:46.16 to place 13th while Trey Roten placed 20th in a time of 21:35.45. Keaton Young and Isaa Vega finished together as Young was 22nd whit his time of 21:52.88 and Vega was 23rd in 21:56.65.New Albany boys placed third in team totals with 71 points. Seely leads Ingomar runners Dalton Seely was the top runner for Ingomar in the 1A-3A boys race as he made the course circuit in a time of 20:57.05. Logan Potts made the splash in top 20 for the Falcons as he came in 16th with a time of 22:16.82.Elly Aguliar was the top girls runner for the Falcons in 1A-3A as she placed 36th with a time of 37:05.22. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Catherine Truemper Topper Trails New Albany Ingomar Dawson Boyd Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 82° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 27, 2021 @ 3:54 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts East Union Moore and McLellen lead county runners at Tupelo 1 hr ago Ingomar Truemper runs to first at Topper Trails 2 hrs ago East Union Urchin comeback falls short in closing seconds 5 hrs ago Myrtle Sports Hawks celebrate homecoming with win 6 hrs ago New Albany Sports Strong set leads New Albany over Ripley 8 hrs ago West Union West Union sweeps TCPS in battle of Eagles 20 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists