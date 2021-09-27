Catherine Truemper of New Albany outran the competition as she took first at Saturday's Topper Trails High School Classic at Blue Mountain College. Truemper competed in the 4A-6A girls race.

Truemper finished the course in a time of 21:35.00 which gave a bit of a cushion over second place finisher Mary Murphy of Lewisburg who ran a 22:04.07.

There were four other Lady Bulldogs in the top 25 runners. 

Abby Laney placed 19th with a time of 30:12.18 and teammate Sophie Chen was was 20th in 31:49.77. 

Two more Lady Bulldogs finished back-to-back as Landry Kent came in 22nd in her time of 34:39.51 and Katie Favela was 23rd in 34:49.52.

New Albany placed third in the team competition with 65 points. 

Boyd takes fifth in boys

Dawson Boyd of New Albany ran to a top five finish in the 4A-6A boys run. Boyd ran a time of 19:05.31.

New Albany had five runners complete the event and place in the top 25 runners. 

Other runners included Eric Flores who ran a 20:46.16 to place 13th while Trey Roten placed 20th in a time of 21:35.45. 

Keaton Young and Isaa Vega finished together as Young was 22nd whit his time of 21:52.88 and Vega was 23rd in 21:56.65.

New Albany boys placed third in team totals with 71 points. 

Seely leads Ingomar runners 

Dalton Seely was the top runner for Ingomar in the 1A-3A boys race as he made the course circuit in a time of 20:57.05. 

Logan Potts made the splash in top 20 for the Falcons as he came in 16th with a time of 22:16.82.

Elly Aguliar was the top girls runner for the Falcons in 1A-3A as she placed 36th with a time of 37:05.22.

