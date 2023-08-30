INGOMAR – Ingomar’s talented freshman setter, Abby Miller, has been sidelined for approximately two weeks with an ankle injury. That left coach Andy Wilbanks scrambling to find a replacement.
His search ended Tuesday. Senior captain Brooklyn Wicker stepped up to fill Miller’s role in the top-ranked Falcons’ 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-8) non-region volleyball victory against Mooreville.
Wicker, who usually starts in the back, recorded 21 assists. The Falcons’ star outside hitter, Macie Phifer, recorded 18 kills off Wicker’s well-timed passes.
“I’ve played (server) a little during the summer, but that’s about it,” Wicker said. “This was really my first game to play setter. Once we practice more, I think it will work out.”
Wilbanks had used Bella Phifer as the setter, but during last week’s Union County Tournament, he realized she needed to remain in her crucial middle defense role.
“I thought Brooklyn did a really good job tonight moving the ball around,” Wilbanks said. “For the most part, she put the ball in good spots for our hitters.”
Macie Phifer had no complaints.
“She (Wicker) worked her tail off in practice yesterday,” Phifer said. “It was a quick turnaround. I thought she did an amazing job. She worked really hard to get us in good spots.”
Ingomar improved to 16-1 overall with the win while Mooreville’s record fell to 1-6.
Cadie Jo Byrd, a junior, got the Falcons off to a powerful start with her service game. She recorded eight of her 11 aces in the first set. Wilbanks says Byrd, who recorded 100-plus aces for the Class 1A state champions last season, has been timid at times this season with her serves.
“She had gotten away from what she can be,” he said. “Tonight was a huge step in the right direction. For her, it’s all about gaining confidence. She’s tough on opposing teams when she’s right on service.”
Byrd admits she has worked diligently to get her serve back on track.
“Tonight I think I did that,” she said. “I was more consistent last year. I like to mix it up in there. I try to hit it in different spots each serve.”
Ingomar suffered its first loss of the season (2-1 to New Albany) in last weekend’s Union County Tournament. The Falcons moved up to 2A this season and face some tough challenges.
“We know we have to come ready to play every night,” Macie Phifer said. “2A is really good.”
