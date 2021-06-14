INGOMAR – Andy Wilbanks said goodbye last week to one sport – baseball – and hello to another – golf.
Wilbanks, 38, resigned as Ingomar’s baseball coach after 15 seasons to become the school’s golf coach for the 2021-22 year. He’ll remain as the athletics director and the girls volleyball coach.
Leaving baseball wasn’t an easy decision for him.
“Timing was the biggest thing,” Wilbanks said. “I wasn’t looking to give up baseball. The timing of the golf job being open really forced my hand to think about it. My family, definitely my kids going here and there, and the amount of time you put in (coaching baseball), factored into it.
“… My first memories are of playing baseball. I played high school and college baseball. I knew I wasn’t going to make a living playing baseball, so I thought, ‘I’ve got to be a baseball coach.’ I never really thought about doing anything else. It’s always been that big a part of my life. I always thought I’d finish as a baseball guy.”
Wilbanks, who played baseball for Ripley High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and Crichton (Tenn.) College, leaves an impressive legacy. His Falcons teams posted a 286-128 record and qualified for the MHSAA state playoffs in 14 of his 15 seasons. The one season they missed was because of Covid-19. His teams played in five state semifinals and lost in the 2008 state championship series.
He was an assistant coach for one season each at New Albany and Olive Branch before coming to Ingomar.
“I’ve been blessed to always have been in a good situation at Ingomar,” Wilbanks said. “I’ve had support in baseball from top to bottom … from the administration, to parents and players who’ve always cared. They were all in on what we were trying to build.”
Ben Wallis, a Ripley native and former Walnut coach, will replace Wilbanks. He was coached by Wilbanks in Junior American Legion Baseball.
“Ingomar baseball is going to be in a good spot,” Wilbanks said. “It’s going to continue to move forward and get better. Coach Wallis will do a fine job.”
Wilbanks, who plays golf as a hobby, always thought he’d like to coach golf if the time came for him to leave baseball.
“It’s something new, a new challenge. I’ve never been afraid of change,” he said. “That’s kind of what I’m looking at in volleyball and transitioning to golf. It’s a new adventure.”
Wilbanks has coached volleyball, a fall sport, since the program was created two years ago.
“I’ve always thought of myself as a ‘sit-on-the-edge-of-the-seat’ kind of guy,” he said, then smiled. "Volleyball suits somebody like that. It’s a rollercoaster of emotion. It’s a sport where you feed off that emotion.”