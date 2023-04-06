Cole Willard

Cole Willard (white jersey) was named Most Valuable Player in Division 2-1A boys basketball. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

Cole Willard of West Union was recognized for his outstanding play during the 2022-23 season by being named Most Valuable Player in Division 2-1A. Willard was joined on the all-division team by four West Union teammates - Greer Manning, Daniel Conlee, Jon Grey Morrisson and Trey Haynes.

