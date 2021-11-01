Myrtle went on the road on Thursday to take on Belmont in Division 1-2A football and the Cardinals handed the Hawks a 52-14 loss to end the Hawks inaugural season in 2A football. 

Myrtle ended the 2021 campaign with a record of 3-6 and 1-4 in division. 

Belmont took the initiative early as they hung 26 points up in the first quarter before the Hawks were able to dent the scoreboard.

However, Myrtle was able to score with 34 seconds left in the first quarter as Jackson Mayer found Joe Kizer for a touchdown and Gabe Mejia's extra point still left Belmont comfortably ahead at 26-7. 

Belmont added 20 point in the second quarter and the teams went to half with Belmont cruising at 46-7. 

The Cardinals scored another TD in the third period to take a 52-7 lead after three quarters. 

Myrtle was able to close out the game on a better note as the Hawks scored on another Jackson to Kizer pass on the final play and Mejia's PAT ended the contest with Belmont winning 52-14. 

The game marked the final game for seniors Jackson Mayer, Caden Hutcheson, Blake Morman, Shelton Graves and Eli Skinner. 

