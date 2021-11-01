Belmont hands Hawks road loss in final contest By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 1, 2021 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jackson Mayer picks up yardage on a quarterback keeper from a game earlier in the year for Myrtle. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Myrtle went on the road on Thursday to take on Belmont in Division 1-2A football and the Cardinals handed the Hawks a 52-14 loss to end the Hawks inaugural season in 2A football. Myrtle ended the 2021 campaign with a record of 3-6 and 1-4 in division. Belmont took the initiative early as they hung 26 points up in the first quarter before the Hawks were able to dent the scoreboard.However, Myrtle was able to score with 34 seconds left in the first quarter as Jackson Mayer found Joe Kizer for a touchdown and Gabe Mejia's extra point still left Belmont comfortably ahead at 26-7. Belmont added 20 point in the second quarter and the teams went to half with Belmont cruising at 46-7. The Cardinals scored another TD in the third period to take a 52-7 lead after three quarters. Myrtle was able to close out the game on a better note as the Hawks scored on another Jackson to Kizer pass on the final play and Mejia's PAT ended the contest with Belmont winning 52-14. The game marked the final game for seniors Jackson Mayer, Caden Hutcheson, Blake Morman, Shelton Graves and Eli Skinner. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Myrtle Hawks Belmont 1-2a Football Td Jackson Mayer Sport American Football Extra Point Hawk First Quarter Gabe Mejia Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 64° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 1, 2021 @ 4:00 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Myrtle Sports Belmont hands Hawks road loss in final contest 57 min ago New Albany Sports Bulldogs close season with loss to Houston 1 hr ago East Union Union County XC Top Shots 1 hr ago East Union Urchins fight back to defeat Bearcats in 1-2a football 2 hrs ago New Albany ICC to honor high-scoring seniors with luncheon Oct 27, 2021 New Albany Mississippi Heritage Trust announces the 13th List of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi Oct 27, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists