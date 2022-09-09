Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
MYRTLE - Kelston Boyd and his Myrtle teammates gave Coach Josh Curbow his first win on Friday as they defeated Thrasher 19-12. Boyd scored all three Hawk touchdowns on the ground in the winning effort.
"It feels good, it feels good, these guys fought hard in the rain out here," Curbow said of his first win. "We turned the ball over a couple of times and made some mistakes, but we fought back and hung on for the win, so it's fun."
Boyd provided the blocking for teammates in 2021 as he was part of the offensive line, but Curbow moved him to running back in the spring and Boyd has paid dividends for the Myrtle offense.
"Man, that kid last year played offensive line first of all and we asked him to running back and our other running back is out right now," Curbow said. "He learned the plays and ran the ball hard.
"I looked out there a couple of times tonight and he was right behind his blockers, doing exactly what he was supposed to do. I thought he played very, very well tonight."
Boyd scored the first of his three touchdowns during the second quarter with his seven yard run. Boyd set up his score with a 26-yard run.
Gabe Mejia added the kick and Myrtle led 7-0 with 6:56 left in the first half.
Boyd set up his second touchdown with a 27-yard run and he scampered in from the six for the score. The kick failed and Myrtle extended the lead to 13-0 with 9:43 left in the third quarter.
Boyd capped his night's work with a two yard run for his third touchdown with 3:21 remaining in the third. Boyd had yet another big run to set up his score, this time covering 14 yards to set up the first and goal.
The run for two failed and Myrtle led 19-0.
The Hawk shutout soon vanished as Anthony Hurd took the ensuing kickoff and hit the sideline to his left and raced 75 yard for the first Thrasher touchdown.
The extra point try was unsuccessful and Myrtle led 19-6 and the quarter ended at that score.
Hurd burned the Myrtle defense with another dazzling run as he scored from 50 yards out to close the gap to 19-12 with 5:01 left, but Myrtle was able to hold off the Rebels for the remainder of the contest and take the 19-12 win.
Myrtle (1-2) will have an open date next week while Thrasher will host Mantachie.