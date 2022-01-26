MYRTLE - New Albany threw out more offense than the Myrtle defense could handle as the Bulldogs ran away with an 88-51 win in Wednesday's semifinal game of the Union County Tournament.
The Hawks got a heavy dose of Kam Carter as the Bulldog senior burned Myrtle with 32 points in three quarters of play.
New Albany jumped out 6-0 early, but Jaden Taylor of Myrtle buried a three to cut the lead to 6-3. However, the Bulldogs proceeded to put the Hawks in their rear view mirror as they finished the period on a 16-2 tear for a 22-5 lead.
Carter hit for eight points in the first and brother Chris drained two 3-pointers for six points.
New Albany lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter with 29 points while holding the Hawks to 21 for a 51-26 halftime advantage.
Kam added 13 points to his resume in the quarter for a total of 21 at the half while Mike Smith hit for nine points.
New Albany kept up the offensive show in the third quarter, adding 21 points to their total while the Hawks could only muster 12 and the Bulldogs were up 72-38 at the end of three.
Kam was top Dog in scoring with his 32, all field goals including two 3-pointers. Braden Shettles finished with 15 and Smith hit for 13 points. Chris had eight points on the night.
Myrtle was led by Taylor's 18 points and Caden Hutcheson joined him in double figures with 12 points. Tanner Fryar chipped in six points.
New Albany will face West Union in the county championship on Friday, February 4 at Myrtle.