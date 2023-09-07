NEW ALBANY - New Albany boys came away with a big win on Thursday, August 31 at their home course at Oaks Country Club. The Bulldogs turned in a score of 162 while North Pontotoc was second at 194 and South Pontotoc was third at 199.
Drew Freeman pulled down medalist honors with his 37 to pace all golfers. Teammates Nick Little and Hunter Henson were right on Freeman's trail as they shot a 38 and 39 to give the Bulldogs the top three spots in the match.
Other New Albany scores included Grayson Tate at 48, Cole Dean had a 49 and Max Bullock shot a 51.
North Pontotoc's top two golfers were Seth Boland at 43 and Grady Bledsoe with a 44.
South Pontotoc was led by the duo of Sheff White and Sam Tutor with their score of 45. Sawyer Nix was one shot back at 46.
Bulldogs have good round at Hillandale
New Albany boys followed up their success at their home course with another good round of golf on Tuesday at the Hillandale course against Kossuth and Biggersville.
The Bulldogs wound up the day with a 167 while Kossuth was second at 172 and Biggersville came in third at 175.
Hunter Henson shot the low round for New Albany at 38 which was one shot behind medalist Eli Cooper of Kossuth's 37.
Other Bulldog scores had Drew Freeman at 40 and Nick Little with a 41.
Cole Dean shot a 48 and Max Bullock turned in a 56.
Biggersville was led by Kasen Nash who shot a 39.
