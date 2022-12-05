MYRTLE - Myrtle Lady Hawks dropped a home non-conference game against the New Albany Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon 51-37 while the Hawks also fell in the night cap to the Bulldogs. The games were rescheduled due to threats of stormy weather on Tuesday.
Both teams struggled with turn overs and fouls in the first period keeping the score low. At the end of the first, the Lady Bulldogs had the advantage 10-7.
Dream Carnell for the Lady Hawks put up 6 points in the second to help her team close the gap. However, New Albany used a strong free throw game to extend their lead. Hannah Finley and Abby Laney combined for 7 out of 9 at the line. At the half, New Albany maintained their lead 28-20.
For the first part of the third, Myrtle struggled with ball control and rebounding, while New Albany used a strong offense and an aggressive defense to keep the lead. Later in the period, the Lady Bulldogs were plagued with fouls which the Lady Hawks capitalized on to close the gap to within 5 at the end of the third.
Lady Hawks Madyson Hall scored three 2-point baskets in a row to bring Myrtle to within one. The Lady Bulldogs took control late in the fourth to win the game, 51-37.
Junior Carnell was the high scorer for Myrtle with 15. She went 7 for 11 at the line.
Finley was the high scorer for Lady Bulldogs with 19 total points and she went 8 for 10 at the free throw line.
(B) New Albany 81, Myrtle 40
Myrtle Hawks lost a home non-conference game against the New Albany Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon 81-40.
New Albany won the toss and Braden Shettles ran the length of the floor and got an early dunk. Parker Owens for Myrtle quickly answered.
New Albany utilized their 3-point game to get out to an early start in the first. The Hawks struggled with ball control and turnovers. The Bulldogs were able to capitalize and take the lead at the end of the first behind the scoring of Cayden Howell (10) and Dee Johnson (8), 28-13.
In the second, the Hawks struggled to get a foothold and fell behind, earning 19 points then going on a scoring hiatus until the 1:50 mark. Owens and Tanner Fryar helped the Hawk’s effort as the second period ended. At the half, the Bulldog led 50-26.
New Albany started the third with two 3-point shots from Chris Carter and a lay-up from Howell. Haiden Shoops, Noah Ingle, and Owen put up points but were not able to close the gap. At the end of the third, New Albany maintained their lead 71-31, which they would keep and extend until the end of the game. Bulldogs defeat the Hawks 81-40.
High scorers for the Hawks were Parker Owens with 16 and Tanner Fryar with 12. For the Bulldogs, Christ Carter and Cayden Howell each had 12 while Isaac Gilbert and Dee Johnson had 11 each.
