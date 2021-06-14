Emma Callicutt and Kinsley Gordon have played a lot of softball between them and against each other, but they finally got to play as teammates. They were members of the MAC Juniors All-Star North Softball team and played a couple of games together recently at the campus of Jones Community College.
Emma will be a senior this fall at West Union while Kinsley will be a senior at Myrtle. They shared their thoughts on what it meant to be chosen as all-stars, share the same dugout and play on the same team.
"I was really excited to be given the opportunity and it was a big relief to know I was going to have someone I knew well with me," Emma said. "I was really proud we could both represent our family well!
"I think it’s awesome to carry on the tradition and getting the chance to finally play together since we are always rivals."
"It was an honor to be chosen for the All-Star game," Kinsley said. "Making it with Emma was pretty awesome too because I’ve always played against her, and getting to finally play with her was a great experience.
"It was very sentimental! Both mine and Emma’s brothers have played together and we have always wanted to have the chance to keep the tradition going like our brothers did. And to finally get the chance to do so was very special to us!"
Kinsley and Emma also shared how special the time together was on and off the field and the memories that will follow them.
"I enjoyed every part of the week," Kinsley said. "It was very fun to get to play with girls that I have played against my whole life. The coaches made our practices fun, and our team was always laughing so we just tried to make the best of the time we all had together.
"One of my favorite moments was when our whole team met in Emma’s room and all just talked and told stories, I think we will remember that night forever."
"The best part to me was meeting so many amazing people that I wouldn’t get the chance to see outside of the game," Emma said. "One memorable time was when we were on the same team for the escape room and barely made it past level one when groups were finishing."
Brooke Gordon and Tracie Callicutt shared how special it was to have their daughters play together after many years of competing against each other.
"It felt so good finally sitting on the same side, cheering for the same side," Brooke said. "I have always wanted to see these two play together and the joy it brought to us “Yates” girls was truly an experience I will never forget."
"It was emotional for me but in a good way, Tracie said. "All I could do was think how these two girls playing together would have made my daddy and Uncle Roy so happy. Their love of the game reminds me of how much those two loved it!"
Softball has long been a family tradition with the Yates family as Emma's grandfather Jimmy Dale Yates and Kinsley's great-grandfather Roy Yates were brothers and played for many years together in adult league softball.
"Ever since I was little I knew that my daddy loved two things, fishing and softball," Tracie said. "I also knew his favorite folks to do it with was his family. I remember playing in the dirt until early morning hours while he and Uncle Roy played softball.
"Daddy always pushed my kids to do their best and always be positive. I see a lot of his and Uncle Roy's competitiveness in these girls and I also see love of family. That's probably two of the traits my daddy would have wanted to see in Emma the most."
Both Roy and Jimmy Dale would have enjoyed seeing their "girls" compete on the same team in an all-star setting according to Brooke and Tracie.
"They would absolutely love to see this," Brooke said. "They were so fun to be around and even more fun when they were together.
"Family and sports were their life and seeing their granddaughter and great granddaughter play together would have made their day. Everyone in those stands would have known who they were there watching!"
"Seeing these girls together made me so happy," Tracie said. "The competitiveness and athleticism they both displayed would make two very special Yates brothers so happy. Such an honor to get to play in the all-star game and such a blessing to do it with family."
The Yates have always made sure that even in sports and other avenues of life, family holds a prominent spot.
"Some of the stories they had to tell us," Brooke said. "Obviously we (Tracie and I) are very good at feeding our girls, another “Yates” skill, because they said they were starving to death!
"Also as we have said before how important family is to all of us, having all of us together was awesome. My dad (Hugh Yates) and Mom (Nancy Yates) along with aunt (Patricia Yates) are always right there beside us cheering on the girls. Something that as a young girl I can always remember is seeing my Granddaddy Roy and Granny following us around to every game of every sport!"
Hugh Yates shared how he felt that his dad and uncle would have enjoyed and appreciated Emma and Kinsley playing on the same all-star team and representing the family.
"I don’t know that words can express the feelings I had as I watched those two playing at the All-Star game," Hugh said. "It brought joy and a sense of pride seeing how well these two girls represented their schools and more importantly, their families. I think this is something that was passed down from two brothers that played together as adults. They understood how sports was more than just a game. They realized the lessons of life that sports teaches.
"They also knew how important it was to support their families in whatever was going on. I don’t know if that stadium would have held all the pride coming from Daddy and Uncle Jimmy if they had been at those games. As parents and grandparents we want our children to know the legacy Daddy and Uncle Jimmy left for them to carry on."
The legacy of softball and family is alive and well with the Yates family and will hopefully be passed on to future generations in the years to come.