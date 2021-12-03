NEW ALBANY - Brothers Kam Carter and Chris Carter matched points with Myrtle as they helped lead New Albany to a 107-69 win over the Hawks on Tuesday. The brothers combined for 69 points in the win.
The Carters were deadly from beyond the 3-point stripe as Chris hit eight threes while Kam buried five. The Bulldogs finished the night with 18 threes.
"I thought we shot the ball good," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "I didn't think our defense was very good, but at halftime we were shooting 50 percent from the three-point line and look, I'll take that any night.
"We've got a balanced shooting team, all five of our guys are pretty good shooters and if they are open, I let them shoot it from the three-point line. It all just comes down to hitting shots and they hit shots."
Myrtle had kept it close in the early stages as they trailed by a narrow 9-7 margin. However, the Bulldogs ended the period on a 21-10 run and Myrtle could never recover.
New Albany extended their lead to 20 points at the half as the teams went to the break at 54-34.
The first half was a three point shooting contest as the Bulldogs connected on 11 and the Hawks countered with six.
Both teams continued their long-range shooting in the second half as the Hawks finished the night with 10 threes. Myrtle sharpshooters Will Greer (4), Jaden Taylor (3) and Hayden Shoops (3) were deadly all night from beyond the arc.
Chris led all scorers with 37 points and Kam was close behind with 32 to lead the Bulldogs. Mike Smith hit for 13 points and Braden Shettles scored 10.
Taylor was high man for the Hawks with 19 points while Greer bagged 18 and Shoops finished with 14.
(G) NEW ALBANY 49, MYRTLE 46
Myrtle went on a 12-0 run late in the game to pull within a basket of New Albany, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to withstand the charge and escape with the 49-46 win.
New Albany led 20-19 at the half.
Madison McDonald was the top scorer for New Albany with 20 points. Hannah Finley hit for 14 points, including four 3-pointers before fouling out in the third quarter.
Myrtle's Kinsley Gordon led all scoring with 29 points and Emma Mayer hit for 10 points.