MYRTLE - The Myrtle Hawks had two opportunities against Pine Grove's Peyton Cornelius, but the Hawks were never able to solve his pitching 15-0 win in six innings. The game began on Tuesday, but rain and lightning set in right when the teams were going to the bottom of the fourth and the contest resumed on Thursday where they left off.
Cornelius threw on 31 pitches on Tuesday, so the Panther handed him the ball to complete the contest against Myrtle after they staked him to a 5-0 lead on Tuesday.
He was up to the task as he needed only 46 pitches to finish the work, as he totaled 77 pitches over the two days with 45 hitting the zone for strikes.
Myrtle could manage only one hit, a bunt single by Nate Gaines back in the second inning on Tuesday.
Cornelius helped his own cause as he doubled in the first inning and his courtesy runner later scored on Tanner Pannell's RBI infield single. Pannell later scored on an error off the bat of Gehrig Shinall to give Pine Grove the early 2-0 lead.
Myrtle had their one and only serious threat in the second inning.
Gaines dropped his bunt single to reach and the throw to the bag went awry, so Gaines kept running to second and made the turn for third, but was thrown out on the play for the first out.
Parker Owen and Braiden Jordan reached on consecutive HBP and Caden Hutcheson moved the runners up with a successful sacrifice bunt.
However, Cornelius recovered and got the next batter out to end the threat without surrendering a run.
Pine Grove added three runs in the top of the fourth as a light rain descended on the contest which later turned into a thunderstorm that halted play.
The Panthers loaded the bases and Carson Rowland came through with the RBI single to up the lead to 3-0. Consecutive walks would later score Jacob Hopkins and Jacob King for the 5-0 lead which was the score when stoppage occurred following the Panther fourth.
Pine Grove added 10 runs on Thursday to wrap up the contest for a 15-0 win.
Hopkins went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Cornelius was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and Pannell also went 2 for 3 with RBI and Pine Grove picked up 10 hits.