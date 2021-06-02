Distant cousins Kinsley Gordon and Emma Callicutt will have the opportunity to showcase their Yates family softball heritage together as they take the field for the MAC 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Star games this weekend.
Gordon plays catcher for the Myrtle Lady Hawks while Callicutt pitches for the West Union Lady Eagles during their high school fastpitch seasons.
They will play together on the North team and action will begin on Friday, June 4.
The North vs South contest game 1 will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
Game 2 will be on Saturday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m.